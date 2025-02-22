Sign inSubscribe
Tech

OpenAI bans accounts tied to China and North Korea for malicious AI activity

Authoritarian regimes try to leverage AI against the U.S. and their own people and uses AI tools to detect such operations, says OpenAI

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI has removed accounts from China and North Korea that it identified as using its technology for activities such as surveillance and opinion-influence operations.

The activities are ways authoritarian regimes could try to leverage AI against the U.S. as well as their own people, OpenAI said in a report, adding that it used AI tools to detect the operations. OpenAI did not disclose the number of accounts affected or the timeframe of the removals.

In one case, users leveraged ChatGPT to generate Spanish-language news articles critical of the United States, which were later published by mainstream Latin American news outlets under a Chinese company’s byline. Another instance involved actors potentially linked to North Korea using AI-generated resumes and online profiles to secure jobs at Western firms fraudulently.

Additionally, ChatGPT accounts linked to a financial fraud operation in Cambodia used AI to translate and generate content across platforms such as X and Facebook.

The U.S. government has previously raised concerns about China’s use of AI for internal repression, misinformation campaigns, and threats to U.S. security. OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI chatbot, with over 400 million weekly active users.

The company is currently in discussions to raise up to $40 billion at a valuation of $300 billion, potentially marking one of the largest private funding rounds in history.

Previous article
PIA plans to resume Manchester flights from March 28 as UK likely to lift ban
Next article
Nishat Hotels enters Islamabad’s hospitality market by acquiring Hotel Margala
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.