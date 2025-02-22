PIA plans to resume Manchester flights from March 28 as UK likely to lift ban

The UK aviation authority is expected to lift its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), allowing the national carrier to resume direct flights to the United Kingdom.

According to a news report, PIA has planned to restart its Islamabad-Manchester route from March 28, contingent on final approval from UK regulators.

The UK Department for Transport’s Safety Review Board is scheduled to meet on March 15, where a decision on Pakistan’s aviation status is anticipated. Pakistan is optimistic that its airlines will be granted clearance to operate flights to the UK, ending the suspension that has been in place since 2020.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the airline is awaiting a decision from the UK Department for Transport. If approval is granted, operations will commence immediately.

In the initial phase, PIA intends to resume flights between Islamabad and Manchester. The second phase will see the expansion of operations, with flights from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Birmingham.

To prepare for the UK relaunch, PIA management has issued tenders for ground handling, catering, and crew accommodation.

The spokesperson emphasised that the UK market remains a key destination for PIA, and passengers will be provided with services meeting international standards.