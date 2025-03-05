Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Dar urges swift resolution of court stays on CCP rulings

If reforms continue at the current pace, the country could achieve G20 membership by 2030, reiterates deputy prime minister 

By News Desk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar delivers remarks as Chief Guest,at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Competition Commission of Pakistans new headquarters, in Islamabad on March 4, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed concerns over legal hurdles faced by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), stating that while the commission has taken decisive actions against various sectors, court-issued stay orders have prevented cases from reaching their conclusion. 

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the CCP’s new headquarters in Islamabad’s Mauve Area, he urged regulatory bodies to work collaboratively to accelerate economic growth.

Dar reiterated his optimism about Pakistan’s economic trajectory, saying that if reforms continue at the current pace, the country could achieve G20 membership by 2030. He highlighted that in 2018, Pakistan ranked as the world’s 24th largest economy and was close to joining the G20. He stressed the need to tap into the country’s natural resources, emphasizing that as a nuclear power, Pakistan has the potential to become a developed nation.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, State Minister for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior officials. Aurangzeb noted that macroeconomic stability had been achieved and that structural reforms were underway. Malik highlighted the CCP’s crucial role in fostering fair competition and improving market efficiency.

CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu outlined recent steps taken by the commission, including the restructuring of its legal department to effectively contest cases in courts. 

He announced the establishment of a Market Intelligence Unit to detect cartelization and anti-competitive practices. 

Since its inception, the CCP has investigated collusion, prevented abuse of dominance, and curbed deceptive marketing. 

In 2024 alone, it imposed Rs275 million in penalties, recovered Rs100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across various sectors, including fertilizers, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 05, 2025
Next article
Refineries urge OGRA to enforce binding supply obligations on OMCs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, March 05, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Wednesday. 

Govt bank borrowing falls 84pc to Rs658bn amid tax shortfall

Services exports rise 6.16pc to $4.75bn in seven months, led by IT sector

PM forms committee to fast-track trade, energy pacts with Azerbaijan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.