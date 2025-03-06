Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FinMin assures textile industry of support on tax, energy, and financing challenges

FinMin pledges government's commitment to resolving sectoral issues in meeting with APTMA leadership

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reaffirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to addressing key challenges in taxation, energy, and financing, aiming to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of Pakistan’s industrial sector.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting at the Finance Division with the leadership of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Senator Aurangzeb assured the APTMA delegation that the government acknowledges the vital role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to resolving the sector’s issues. He stressed that tackling these core challenges is crucial to fostering a conducive environment for industrial development, supporting economic stability, and contributing to the country’s overall growth.

In the meeting, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad led a detailed presentation highlighting the pressing concerns regarding energy, taxation, and financing within the textile sector. The presentation also included several recommendations aimed at ensuring the sector’s long-term viability and expansion.

The finance minister assured the delegation that the government would carefully analyze their proposals and integrate feasible suggestions into the upcoming federal budget. He emphasized the importance of a consultative approach, assuring that any existing issues in the current framework would be addressed.

The APTMA leadership appreciated the expedited release of tax refunds and requested further assistance in clearing outstanding dues. The minister reassured them that the government would continue its collaborative approach and engage with key industries to address their concerns in the next budget.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Secretary of the Commerce Division, and other high-ranking officers from the Finance Division and FBR.

Previous article
Trump wants to kill subsidised Chips Act
Next article
National Savings Schemes see Rs31 billion inflow in January
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi Arabian fund to invest $100 million in Malaysia’s AirAsia

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to invest $100 million in Malaysia’s Capital A-owned budget airline AirAsia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing...

Govt to finalize PIA’s privatization within 3 months: Aleem Khan

Merit packaging receives third expression of interest for flexible unit

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves fall to $15.9 bn despite SBP’s weekly gain

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.