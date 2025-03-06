FinMin assures textile industry of support on tax, energy, and financing challenges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reaffirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to addressing key challenges in taxation, energy, and financing, aiming to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of Pakistan’s industrial sector.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting at the Finance Division with the leadership of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Senator Aurangzeb assured the APTMA delegation that the government acknowledges the vital role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to resolving the sector’s issues. He stressed that tackling these core challenges is crucial to fostering a conducive environment for industrial development, supporting economic stability, and contributing to the country’s overall growth.

In the meeting, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad led a detailed presentation highlighting the pressing concerns regarding energy, taxation, and financing within the textile sector. The presentation also included several recommendations aimed at ensuring the sector’s long-term viability and expansion.

The finance minister assured the delegation that the government would carefully analyze their proposals and integrate feasible suggestions into the upcoming federal budget. He emphasized the importance of a consultative approach, assuring that any existing issues in the current framework would be addressed.

The APTMA leadership appreciated the expedited release of tax refunds and requested further assistance in clearing outstanding dues. The minister reassured them that the government would continue its collaborative approach and engage with key industries to address their concerns in the next budget.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Secretary of the Commerce Division, and other high-ranking officers from the Finance Division and FBR.