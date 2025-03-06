Sign inSubscribe
National Savings Schemes see Rs31 billion inflow in January

SBP data shows positive trend with strong inflows, despite outflows in Defence Saving Certificates

By Monitoring Desk
National Savings

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings Schemes (NSS) recorded net receipts of Rs31.16 billion in January, marking a significant increase compared to the Rs20.78 billion received in December, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A detailed breakdown of the data reveals that the Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) experienced a net outflow of Rs58.28 million in January, meaning that more funds were withdrawn from DSCs than were invested during the month.

On the other hand, the Regular Income Certificates (RIC) saw an inflow of Rs8.75 billion, while Rs3.77 billion was injected into the Special Savings Certificates (SSC). Additionally, Prize Bonds attracted Rs2.49 billion in investments.

Other categories within the NSS recorded a substantial rise in receipts, totaling Rs16.21 billion, compared to Rs12.32 billion the previous month.

Notably, in the fiscal year 2023, NSS experienced net outflows amounting to Rs381.87 billion, reflecting a persistent trend of net withdrawals from these savings schemes throughout the year.

