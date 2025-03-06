NEPRA reduces electricity tariff by Rs 2.12/unit for DISCOs and Rs 3/unit for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a reduction in electricity tariffs, bringing relief to consumers across the country.

The regulatory authority has notified a Rs. 2.12 per unit reduction for consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and a Rs. 3 per unit decrease for K-Electric (KE) consumers under the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to NEPRA’s official notification, the Rs. 2.12 per unit cut for DISCOs has been implemented under January’s FCA, while KE consumers will benefit from a Rs. 3 per unit reduction based on December’s FCA. These adjustments will be reflected in the March 2025 electricity bills.

NEPRA has clarified that the tariff reduction will not apply to certain consumer categories. Lifeline consumers, protected domestic consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and prepaid electricity consumers who have opted for a prepaid tariff will not be eligible for the reduced rates. The revised tariffs will be shown separately in consumer bills based on the units billed in the relevant month. If any bills for March 2025 were issued before the notification, the adjustment will be applied in the subsequent billing cycle.

The regulatory authority has directed DISCOs and KE to ensure compliance with all legal provisions, including any court orders, before implementing the revised tariffs. Additionally, the Winter Demand Initiative decision of December 6, 2024, will be considered, if applicable, while applying the new FCA rates.

NEPRA’s decision is expected to provide financial relief to electricity consumers, ensuring that fuel cost variations are fairly adjusted within the power tariff structure.