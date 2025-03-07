SECP dismisses VIS Credit Rating’s appeal over regulatory violations

The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has upheld an Rs800,000 penalty imposed on VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (formerly JCR-VIS Rating Company Limited) for multiple violations of the Credit Rating Companies Regulations, 2016. The decision reinforces the regulator’s stance on ensuring transparency and compliance in the financial sector.

Credit rating agencies (CRAs) assess the creditworthiness of corporations, financial instruments, and even governments, helping investors and lenders gauge the risk associated with lending or investing in an entity. These agencies assign ratings based on financial stability, debt repayment ability, and market risks. Higher ratings indicate lower risk, while lower ratings suggest financial instability. Investors, financial institutions, and regulators rely on these ratings to make informed decisions.

CRAs operate under strict regulations to maintain market integrity, prevent conflicts of interest, and ensure that their ratings are unbiased and based on sound financial analysis. Failure to adhere to these regulations can lead to penalties, reputational damage, and loss of credibility.

VIS Credit Rating had appealed against an SECP order dated October 16, 2019, which cited non-compliance with various regulatory provisions, including:

Conflict of interest in rating assignments

Failure to conduct internal audits as required

Inadequate risk management policies

Absence of indicative ratings for transparency

Lapses in maintaining regulatory documentation

The SECP’s Appellate Bench, after reviewing arguments from both sides, dismissed the appeal and upheld the original penalty. The bench stressed that credit rating agencies must adhere to the highest standards of fairness, efficiency, and transparency to maintain investor confidence and financial market stability.

The ruling sets a precedent for stricter regulatory enforcement in Pakistan’s financial sector. It signals to other rating agencies that non-compliance with regulations will not be tolerated, thereby strengthening investor protection. The decision may also impact VIS’s credibility, as investors and clients may view the regulatory violations as a red flag, leading to reduced business opportunities.

Furthermore, enhanced regulatory scrutiny could push CRAs to improve internal governance, risk management, and transparency, ultimately fostering a more robust and reliable credit rating industry in Pakistan.