Agriculture

Govt approves Rs14bn for solar-powered tubewells in Balochistan

Rs12.4 billion disbursed by March 1, 2025; initiative seeks to cut power sector debt and enhance agricultural energy efficiency

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has approved Rs14 billion to transition agricultural tubewells in Balochistan to solar power as part of efforts to reduce reliance on conventional electricity and curb circular debt in the energy sector.

During a steering committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, officials reviewed progress on the initiative. The meeting was attended by the Balochistan chief minister, federal power minister, and senior officials from the finance ministry, Power Division, and Balochistan’s energy department.

According to a Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) report, the Balochistan government had disbursed Rs12.4 billion of the sanctioned funds by March 1. Qesco currently operates 50 agricultural electricity feeders in the province, with outstanding receivables amounting to Rs. 564 billion.

The meeting was informed that a total of 4,539 connections, 2,378 poles, and 2,626 transformers had been removed so far, reducing the province’s agricultural energy load by 67.4 megawatts. Officials noted that Balochistan has 27,437 subsidized agricultural tube wells and an additional 10,263 unauthorized ones.

Under the plan, farmers will receive Rs2 million per tube well upon disconnection, with costs shared by the federal and Balochistan governments in a 70:30 ratio. A third-party verification process will be carried out to ensure proper implementation.

Concerns were raised over the slow pace of the project, with Dar instructing the Balochistan government and Qesco to expedite the transition.

The initiative is part of the federal government’s broader strategy to manage circular debt in the power sector. Balochistan’s agricultural sector has long struggled with bill payments, contributing to rising energy sector liabilities. Transitioning tubewells to solar power is expected to ease financial pressure on both the government and farmers while ensuring a more sustainable energy supply for agriculture.

