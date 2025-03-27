Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

By Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, reversing early losses, as investors assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement.

Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the ongoing trade war that’s been fuelling market volatility.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company rising 2.2% and Riyad Bank closing 1.4% higher.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco increased 0.4%.

Aramco is in talks to invest in two planned refineries in India as the world’s top oil exporter looks for a stable outlet for its crude in the world’s fastest-growing emerging market, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing several Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Dubai’s main share index nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.1% jump in Parkin Company, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

Oil prices – a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets – were steady as markets assessed the new U.S. tariffs, while concerns about global supply kept prices near one-month highs.

The Qatari index concluded 0.5% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.9% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar edging up 1.7%.

On the other hand, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan slid 3.4%, as the bank traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.9%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which was up 2.2%.

Egypt’s cabinet approved a 4.6 trillion Egyptian pound ($91 billion) draft state budget for the financial year that will begin in July, a government statement said on Wednesday, as it continues to tighten its finances under an IMF programme.

Previous article
UK slashes growth forecast, cuts public spending
Next article
392 substandard seed companies closed
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

New U.S. tariffs keep oil prices near one-month highs

Brent crude futures dip slightly by 14 cents to $73.65 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall 11 cents to $69.54

Bill Gates predicts AI will replace humans in most jobs within a decade

Amazon, Flipkart warehouses raided as Indian regulators tighten oversight

Sindh High Court grants extension for TRG Pakistan takeover offer

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.