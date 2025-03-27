Sign inSubscribe
392 substandard seed companies closed

By Ghulam Abbas
GM seed

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to uphold agricultural standards, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired the second meeting of the Board of Governors of the newly established National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), where the immediate closure of 392 substandard seed companies was approved.

As per details the meeting, held in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of ensuring high-quality seed supply across Pakistan, focused on strict regulatory measures and enhancing compliance with certification standards. The Federal Minister emphasized that the government is fully committed to enforcing stringent quality control in the agricultural sector to protect farmers’ interests and improve crop yields.

A key agenda item was the review of a third-party audit of seed companies. The NSDRA, in collaboration with the Federal Seed Certification Department, presented findings from the audit, which revealed serious deficiencies in compliance. Based on these findings, the board unanimously decided to shut down the non-compliant companies, ensuring that only certified seed suppliers remain operational.

The Federal Minister underscored the importance of strict enforcement of regulations to eliminate substandard seed distribution, stating that decisive actions like these are crucial for the long-term development of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. He assured that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will continue taking firm steps to enhance seed quality, benefiting farmers and strengthening national food security.

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

