Industry

Govt requests Nepra to lower electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit

Tariff reduction proposed from April to June 2025 as part of efforts to ease power costs amid IMF review constraints

By Monitoring Desk
The federal government on Friday submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to lower electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit across the country, including Karachi, Dawn reported. 

According to the government’s submission to Nepra, the tariff reduction will be funded through increased subsidies. 

The request is set to be heard by the regulator on April 4, with the potential changes expected to take effect between April and June 2025, impacting all power companies, including K-Electric.

This request follows earlier media leaks that suggested the prime minister would announce a larger reduction of Rs8 per unit in his March 23 Pakistan Day speech. However, no such relief was presented during the speech.

Earlier, the IMF allowed a minor reduction of Re1 per unit for industrial captive power plants, the full tariff cut could not be realized.

During the IMF review talks from March 4-14, Pakistan had proposed an additional Rs2 per unit reduction, stemming from savings through renegotiated contracts with independent power producers.

