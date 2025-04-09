China blocks tariff-related content on social media platforms

China began censoring tariff-related content on social media platforms on Wednesday after the U.S. implemented its “reciprocal” tariffs, including a significant 104% duty on Chinese goods.

Posts critical of the U.S. surged, particularly those discussing the tariff hikes.

Social media platform Weibo blocked searches and hashtags related to “tariff” and “104,” with users encountering error messages when trying to access related content. Meanwhile, posts highlighting an egg shortage in the U.S. gained traction, with the hashtag “#UShastradewarandaneggshortage” promoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

In a Weibo post, CCTV mocked the U.S. for imposing high-profile tariffs while quietly requesting eggs from European countries.

Beijing announced counter-tariffs on U.S. goods last week and has pledged to continue resisting what it perceives as economic coercion. Meanwhile, internet censors have allowed Chinese social media to proliferate with posts mocking U.S. actions, portraying the U.S. as an unreliable trading partner.

China, which heavily controls its internet through the “Great Firewall,” routinely censors content deemed harmful to national interests. Foreign social media platforms like Instagram and X are blocked in China, creating a space for domestic alternatives to thrive.

On the stock market front, Chinese stocks fell sharply earlier this week, with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 7%, marking its worst performance in five years. However, the index rebounded on Wednesday, bolstered by government promises to support local markets.