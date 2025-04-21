Overseas Pakistanis making major investments to receive civil awards, announces PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that overseas Pakistanis who make substantial investments in the country will be recognised with civil awards, acknowledging their contributions as ambassadors of Pakistan abroad.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Monday focused on matters concerning overseas Pakistanis, the prime minister said, “Overseas Pakistanis are playing the role of ambassadors for our country. Their services and dedication to Pakistan are commendable.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal ministers, and senior officials.

PM Shehbaz noted the strong participation of overseas Pakistanis in the recent Overseas Pakistanis Convention, calling it a reflection of their confidence in the government’s policies. “We salute their sincerity, love for the homeland, and the sacrifices they have made,” he added.

He praised the global success of the Pakistani diaspora, particularly in medicine, education, engineering, and consultancy, noting, “They have earned a respectable name for themselves and the country through hard work and integrity.”

Highlighting a new initiative, the prime minister announced that Pakistanis living abroad who have excelled in their respective fields or sent the highest remittances through the State Bank will be honoured with civil awards.

He also assured the government’s full commitment to resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis. To further encourage engagement, he said investment opportunities aligned with their professional expertise will be offered within the country.

The meeting also reviewed progress on previously announced initiatives aimed at supporting overseas Pakistanis.