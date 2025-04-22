Sign inSubscribe
Microsoft signs $544 million hyperscale data center deal with Dubai’s du

Currently, du operates five data centers in the UAE

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft has entered into a 2 billion dirham ($544.54 million) agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) to develop a hyperscale data center in the United Arab Emirates. The deal was announced during Dubai AI Week.

Under the agreement, du will build and operate the facility, with Microsoft as the primary tenant. The data center’s capacity will be rolled out in phases.

Hyperscale data centers are large-scale facilities designed to provide cloud computing services and extensive data storage for businesses. This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to become a global hub for AI and digital innovation.

Currently, du operates five data centers in the UAE. Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, highlighted that the deal marks a “pivotal leap” in the company’s efforts to transform the nation’s digital ecosystem.

