Ali Tareen dismisses Multan Sultans exit rumours, questions PSL’s financial structure

Ali Tareen, owner of the Multan Sultans, has dismissed speculation about a potential departure from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise following Season 10.

Speaking after his team’s 33-run win over Lahore Qalandars, Tareen clarified that while his group is reassessing its franchise agreement with the league, there are no plans to walk away from the team.

He emphasized that the existing financial model of the PSL is unsustainable. Under the current terms, the franchise would have to pay a 25% increase in cost to renew its agreement — a price point that Tareen says would leave the operation running at a loss.

He indicated a preference for re-entering the bidding process under new terms, citing Karachi Kings’ $26 million, 10-year deal as a more financially viable benchmark.

Reflecting on the history of the franchise, Tareen noted that the team’s previous owners suffered major financial setbacks, which led to his group stepping in to stabilize the club.

On the field, Tareen was pleased with the Sultans’ first victory of the season, following an earlier defeat to Islamabad United. He said the team remained calm and confident, especially as they returned to play in front of their home crowd.

While fan engagement has seemed subdued in this year’s PSL, Tareen underscored the emotional bond the franchise shares with Multan. He said the players were constantly reminded that they’re playing for their city — a connection that continues to motivate the squad.

Tareen also highlighted the success of his youth development efforts. He pointed to 14-year-old Sheher Bano, a graduate of his cricket academy, who has gone on to represent Pakistan at the Under-19 level in both the Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

Additionally, the franchise’s development squad, competing under the JDW banner, is performing well in the President’s Trophy Grade-II tournament.

Looking ahead, Tareen announced that new infrastructure projects are underway across South Punjab. These include the construction of a stadium in DHA Multan and upgrades to facilities in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan — part of a broader plan to create a strong regional network for developing cricket talent.