Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs500m in dried egg powder plant, eyes global market reach

With a production capacity of up to 1,080 metric tons, the facility will mark the company’s expansion into high-demand, shelf-stable protein products

By Monitoring Desk

Barkat Frisian Agro Limited (PSX: BFAGRO) has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art dried egg powder production facility, representing a significant step in the company’s diversification strategy. The project is expected to cost Rs500 million in capital expenditure.

As per the official disclosure, the plant will be capable of producing between 720 and 1,080 metric tons annually. The investment will be financed through a mix of internal reserves and external debt financing.

This development marks Barkat Frisian’s foray into a new product segment, as it aims to capitalize on rising domestic and international demand for shelf-stable, protein-rich foods. Dried egg powder, known for its long shelf life and wide-ranging use in the bakery, confectionery, and hospitality industries, is gaining momentum in global markets.

“The dried egg powder plant is a cornerstone of our long-term strategy,” the company stated. “We believe it will significantly bolster our top-line growth, unlock new market potential, and enhance value for our shareholders.”

The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to transparent communication with investors, as emphasized in its disclosure.

By entering the value-added agri-product space, Barkat Frisian Agro is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving food processing landscape.

 

