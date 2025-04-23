Sign inSubscribe
KPITB signs strategic agreement with 1LINK to enable digital payments for public services

New partnership to streamline public sector payments across KP through a unified digital platform

By News Desk

Peshawar:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has signed a strategic agreement with 1LINK, Pakistan’s leading payment system and bill aggregator, to enable digital payment solutions for public sector services across the province.

This initiative is aligned with the vision of the Honorable Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote transparency, financial inclusion, and citizen convenience through digital transformation. Through this collaboration, a wide range of government services will be integrated with 1LINK’s Bill Aggregation System (BAS), allowing citizens to make payments via internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and agent networks supported by all major banks and digital wallets.

The system ensures real-time transaction processing through a secure and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-compliant infrastructure. It eliminates the need for citizens to visit physical payment counters, offering a streamlined and accessible experience. Additionally, it enhances government revenue collection, minimizes leakages, and ensures efficient cash flow with real-time traceability.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science, Technology & IT, said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to building a digitally empowered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By adopting smart technologies, the province is making public services more accessible, efficient, and secure for all citizens.

