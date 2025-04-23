NTDC sacks senior officials over project delays and negligence

ISLAMABAD: To address delays in critical infrastructure projects, the Board of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has removed several senior officials from their posts on grounds of alleged negligence and underperformance.

According to the Power Division, the NTDC Board, acting on the directives of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has dismissed a Deputy Managing Director, two General Managers, a Chief Financial Officer, and three Chief Engineers. These officials have also been designated as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) with immediate effect.

The decision follows a recent high-level review meeting chaired by Minister Leghari, during which he expressed serious dissatisfaction with the slow pace and poor execution of NTDC’s ongoing and upcoming projects. He instructed the Board to conduct a swift inquiry to identify those responsible for the delays.

Minister Leghari reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy regarding delays in national power projects, stressing that such inefficiencies cause financial losses amounting to billions of rupees.

During the Board meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held on NTDC’s overall performance, highlighting long-standing organizational weaknesses in planning and execution. Based on a factual assessment of ground realities, the Board held the Planning Wing—led by the Deputy Managing Director, the two General Managers, and the CFO—accountable for the lapses, resulting in their immediate removal.

Additionally, three Chief Engineers were also removed from their current positions for dereliction of duty. The Managing Director of NTDC has been directed to submit a detailed report within two weeks and to initiate disciplinary proceedings against other responsible personnel, including managers, deputy managers, and supporting staff, the Power Division said.