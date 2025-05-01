Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre in government’s latest review

The federal government on Wednesday announced a reduction of Rs2 per litre in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel, following its routine fortnightly pricing review. The move comes in response to recent fluctuations in international oil markets and aims to provide modest relief to consumers grappling with inflation.

A formal notification issued by the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the price of petrol has been brought down from Rs254.63 to Rs252.63 per litre. Similarly, the cost of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs258.64 to Rs256.64 per litre.

The new rates will be effective from midnight and will remain in place for the next fifteen days.

According to the government, the adjustment aligns with global petroleum price movements and is part of broader efforts to manage inflationary pressures on the public.