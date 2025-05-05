Sign inSubscribe
SBP lowers policy rate to 11% as inflation outlook improves

Fifth consecutive cut brings policy rate down by 950 basis points since June 2024.

By News Desk

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan decided on May 5 to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 11 percent. This marks the fifth consecutive rate cut since June 2024, when the rate stood at 20.5 percent.

The central bank cited a sharp decline in inflation during March and April as the main reason for the latest reduction. The drop was primarily attributed to falling food and energy prices. Core inflation also eased in April, supported by a favorable base effect, contributing to an improved inflation outlook.

Economic activity was reported to be gaining momentum, as reflected in high-frequency indicators and recent surveys of consumer and business confidence. The MPC noted that growth is expected to accelerate further next year, though some downside risks remain due to global uncertainty.

While considering these evolving risks, the MPC opted to maintain a measured monetary policy stance. The committee emphasized the importance of keeping the real policy rate adequately positive to support price stability within the 5 to 7 percent inflation target range and to ensure sustainable economic growth.

