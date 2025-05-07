Meta wins $168 million verdict against Israeli spyware firm NSO Group

Meta Platforms has secured a $168 million verdict against Israeli surveillance technology firm NSO Group, concluding a lengthy legal dispute centered on allegations of unlawful spyware use.

The jury decision, delivered in California, follows a December ruling that found NSO had exploited a vulnerability in WhatsApp to deploy its Pegasus spyware onto users’ devices.

The jury awarded Meta $444,719 in compensatory damages and an additional $167.3 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit, filed in 2019, has been a closely watched case in both the tech and surveillance sectors, with potential implications for the accountability of spyware developers.

“This verdict in the WhatsApp case is a significant milestone for privacy and security,” Meta said in a statement, calling it the first legal victory against the development and deployment of illegal spyware.

NSO, which has consistently maintained that its technology is used to combat terrorism and serious crime, said it will “carefully examine the verdict’s details and pursue appropriate legal remedies, including further proceedings and an appeal.”

The case has pulled back some of the secrecy surrounding NSO’s operations. Court proceedings revealed the company maintains a 140-person research team with a $50 million budget focused on exploiting smartphone vulnerabilities. It was also disclosed that NSO’s customers have included governments such as those of Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico—rare confirmations in the otherwise opaque surveillance industry.

Despite these revelations, many details about NSO’s clients and targets remain undisclosed. U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton criticized NSO during the trial for failing to comply with discovery orders, noting the extent of secrecy involved in the case.

Israeli authorities reportedly intervened to prevent certain NSO documents from being presented in court.

The ruling is seen as a potential turning point in efforts to hold spyware vendors accountable. Human rights organizations, including Access Now, praised the outcome as a sign that companies engaged in surveillance technology could face legal and financial consequences for misuse.

“This verdict sends a clear message to the spyware industry,” said Natalia Krapiva, a senior tech legal advisor at Access Now. “There will be consequences for companies that act recklessly or illegally.”