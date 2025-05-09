April remittances hit $3.2bn, up 31% YoY despite monthly dip

KARACHI: Pakistan received $3.2 billion in workers’ remittances in April 2025, marking a 30.9% increase compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Despite the strong year-on-year growth, the inflows reflect a 27.3% decline from March 2025, when remittances peaked at $4.1 billion—one of the highest monthly figures in the country’s history.

Cumulatively, workers’ remittances for the July–April period of FY25 have reached $31.21 billion, showing a robust 31% rise from the $23.9 billion recorded during the same period in FY24.

According to the SBP, the key sources of remittances in April 2025 were the United Arab Emirates ($657.6 million), the United Kingdom ($535.3 million), the United States ($302.4 million), and Saudi Arabia ($209 million).

In a recent post-Monetary Policy Statement briefing, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that monthly inflows are currently averaging $3 billion and are expected to remain above this threshold in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

He added that the central bank now projects full-year remittances to exceed $38 billion, which would provide significant support to the country’s external account. “The current account is now expected to post a surplus for FY25,” Ahmad noted.