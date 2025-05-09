Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan denies fake loan appeal after Economic Affairs Division’s X account hacked

Fake tweet calling for international loans following alleged damages from India's attack was posted on the Ministry of Economic Affairs' hacked X account

By News Desk

The Pakistan government has clarified that the official X (formerly Twitter) account of its Economic Affairs Division was hacked, with a fraudulent tweet urging the international community to provide credit to the country due to damages allegedly caused by India’s so-called “Sindoor” operation.

In a statement, the Economic Affairs Division’s spokesperson said that the account was hacked on Thursday night. “At present, any post made on X has no connection with the ministry,” the spokesperson added.

The fake tweet, which was posted on the hacked account, read: “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by the enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad.”

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting swiftly debunked the fake tweet, confirming that it did not reflect the official stance of Pakistan’s government.

Minister for IT and Telecom Shaaza Fatima Khawaja also confirmed the hacking incident, stating that the tweet was unauthorised and false. She assured the public that no such appeal had been made by the government. She also asked to report the post. 

