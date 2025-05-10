Sign inSubscribe
Industry

SBP injects Rs 13.1 trillion into market through OMOs

Central bank conducts market operations to manage liquidity and maintain stability

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 13.1 trillion into the market through its Open Market Operations (OMO), including Reverse Repo Purchases and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based operations. These actions are part of the central bank’s ongoing efforts to manage liquidity in the financial system.

The central bank conducted Reverse Repo Purchases for 7-day and 14-day tenors, accepting a total of Rs 12,800.8 billion from 37 quotes. For the 14-day tenor, SBP received 30 bids offering Rs 12,684.05 billion at a return rate ranging from 11.03% to 11.15%. 

The SBP accepted Rs 12,410.1 billion at a rate of return of 11.03%, with Rs 2,823.85 billion being accepted on a pro-rata basis. 

Additionally, for the 7-day tenor, SBP received 7 bids offering Rs 390.7 billion at a return rate of 11.10% to 11.12%, and the central bank accepted the full amount at 11.10%.

In a separate move, the SBP also carried out Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs for 7-day and 14-day tenors, injecting Rs 330.5 billion into the market. For the 7-day tenor, SBP received 4 bids totaling Rs 218 billion at a return rate between 11.09% and 11.12%, and accepted the full amount at a rate of 11.09%. 

Similarly, for the 14-day tenor, the central bank received 3 bids totaling Rs 112.5 billion at a return rate between 11.10% and 11.14%, with the entire amount accepted at a rate of 11.10%.

These liquidity injections are part of the SBP’s continuous efforts to stabilize the market and ensure the efficient functioning of the financial system amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Previous article
FBR reveals Rs400 billion tax evasion in tobacco and poultry sectors
Next article
ECC approves extension of sovereign guarantee for SNGPL, requests cash flow projections for loan repayment
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.