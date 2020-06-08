Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Rehan Shaikh appointed Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO

By Meiryum Ali

KARACHI: Rehan Shaikh has been appointed as the Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan (SCBPL), according to a statement issued by the bank to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

Shaikh’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Shaikh is the current CEO of Islamic Banking at Standard Chartered, a position he has held since 2015, and is based in Dubai. 

This is not the first time Shaikh will be working for Standard Chartered Pakistan; he was previously an employee at the bank’s Pakistan offices between 1998 and 2007, in various roles managing corporate banking and client relationships. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Previously, he had also been the senior vice president and business Head, Private Sector & Transaction Banking, at Dubai Islamic Bank. 

Shaikh will be replacing former CEO Shazad Dada, who had stepped down from that position earlier on May 6. Dada had held the position of CEO at SCBPL since 2014.

In the bank statement issued to the PSX at the time, the Board of Directors of SCBPL had accepted the resignation of Dada with effect from July 1, 2020.

“The casual vacancy created as a result of the resignation of Dada will be filled in due course of time,” said the bank in its statement.

At the time, there were several names rumoured to replace Dada, from within the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) global network. Those included Shaikh, but also Aalishaan Zaidi, the global head of Digital Banking for Retail SCB, based in Singapore; and Arslan Nayeem, director of Global Corporates SCBPL, based in Pakistan.

According to the statement, Dada was to pursue other opportunities outside the group. 

Then on May 7, it was confirmed that Dada had been appointed as president and CEO of United Bank Ltd. (UBL), with effect from July 1, 2020, in a statement to the PSX.

Dada will replace outgoing president and CEO Sima Kamil, whose three-year contract ended on May 31, 2020. However, she will continue to perform as president and CEO until June 30, 2020. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP Agriculture Department to experiment eco-friendly method to fight fruit flies  
Next articleHBL and Pakistan Post join hands to further financial inclusion 
Meiryum Ali
Meiryum Ali
The author is a member of the staff and can be reached at [email protected]

9 COMMENTS

  1. Excellent description has been share even made.by the writer. The procedure of posting/ transfer/appointments is routine work by the bank”s in official nature in offices. But the posting of CEO in my opinion is purely merit+ experience base

  5. Please can you help me finding New CEO SCB Pakistan Mr. Rehan Shaikh email and postal address in Karachi Pakistan

    Looking forward for your help and support

  7. Please can you help me finding New CEO SCB Pakistan Mr. Rehan Shaikh email and postal address in Karachi Pakistan

    Looking forward for your help and support

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Banking

HBL joins forces with PSDF to create employment opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan’s largest commercial bank, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF), the...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP Pharma denies agreement to supply Sputnik-V vaccine to any hospital, diagnostic centre

LAHORE: Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm AGP Limited has denied media reports that it had entered into an agreement with any hospital or diagnostic centre for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister's secretariat, NAB,...
Read more
ECONOMY

Dawood lauds govt efforts to boost SECP registrations

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday stated that the registration of companies in Pakistan has increased as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM lauds overseas Pakistanis for ‘record increase’ in remittances

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in 2021 as compared to last year. "Remittances from overseas Pakistanis...

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Bitcoin pulls back from brink of $50,000

Govt imposes advance tax on vehicles to discourage profiteering

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.