Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PTA asks corporations to register VPNs or have their IPs blacklisted

By Syeda Masooma

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), warning that IP addresses with unregistered VPNs would be blacklisted.

In its statement to Profit, PTA maintained, “The exercise is being undertaken to promote legal ICT services/businesses in Pakistan and to ensure the safety of telecom users.” 

There have been media reports that several corporate connections are already being terminated as part of PTA’s VPN policy. The rationale given by the authority on the matter is that “this is done to block grey traffic and illegal Voice over IP (VoIP) companies working as call centres and other data entry operations”.

“A number of companies in Pakistan are running call centres through VPNs, thus pretending to be working in the US or other countries. It all falls under the grey traffic category, however, the IP addresses are currently being blocked for corporate clients of different Internet Service Providers (ISPs),” PTA said.

Article continues after this advertisement

The ISPs have been notified of the development, with the PTA directing them to convey the message to all corporate clients using unregistered VPNs. The deadline for the registration is 30th June 2020 and those failing to comply with the directives will have to face legal action if they are using VPNs for any illegal activities.

As per the PTA, use of any mode of communication such as VPN by means of which communication becomes hidden or encrypted is a violation of the authority’s regulations. 

When questioned on the digital rights angle and the practicality of this system to detect and block unregistered IP addresses, PTA spokesman Khurran Mehran said, “The process for VPN registration is not new and has been in vogue since 2010. Authorized users can register their VPNs with PTA through a smart and swift process initiated through their service provider.”

The authority also made an official statement through its Twitter page saying, “Action will be taken only against unauthorized VPNs for terminating illegal traffic which causes loss to the national exchequer. PTA remains committed to serving as per its vision in ensuring that high quality ICT services are available to telecom users in Pakistan.”

PTA did not give any response to the question regarding whether this policy will be extended for individual smartphone users as well or not.

Currently, individual users may use VPNs legally but only as long as they are registered. However, registering a VPN with the government poses a legitimate threat of leaking your browsing activity to the government.

Sources familiar with the VPN technicalities told Profit that to ensure data protection, a VPN requires high-end security features (such as 256-bit encryption), a strict no-logs policy, and an automatic kill switch. A quality VPN ensures anonymous online activity, an IP masking prevents authorities from finding a user’s location, while encryption adds a further layer of security by making it impossible for the government to see browsing activity and personal information of the internet user.

The debate on the moralistic and freedom of privacy around internet usage in Pakistan is a tricky one. At the moment, on a state level, we do not have a comprehensive set of rules and regulations governing the right to privacy vs. government’s right to ensure security and preventing grey traffic. The Digital Rights Bill that was drafted in 2018 and then amended in 2020 is still up for public debate and is yet to be formalized into law.

Strictly speaking on VPNs, however, even though the Pakistani government has a history of briefly but repeatedly blocking users from accessing a number of popular sites, including YouTube and Quora, and it also heavily filters content which restricts the usage as well, in matters of public usage VPNs are still legal in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCPEC can add an extra 14pc to Pakistan’s GDP in ten years: World Bank
Next articleAuto manufacturers express reservations on import of used cars
Syeda Masooma
Syeda Masooma
Writer is business reporter at Pakistan Today

6 COMMENTS

  1. Under pendamic conditions while it is hard for all legal businesses to keep office environment intact such an action is suicidal by policy makers. Need to review policies to keep foreign investments alive.

  4. kuttu ka rule ha pta k ander , ma k lawde sale duniay mein kai b aesa chutyaap nai chal raha jo ye log kar rahy hein ider koi puchnny wala nai ha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Federal Insurance Ombudsman gives Rs 2.13bn relief to policyholders in 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has provided a monetary relief of Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policyholders during 2020. This was highlighted by FIO...
Read more
HEADLINES

MCB unconsolidated profit increases to Rs6.8bn in Q1FY21

LAHORE: The MCB Bank Limited (MCB) Board of Directors (BoD) in its meeting under the chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, on April 20, reviewed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FDI falls by 35pc in 9MFY21

Foreign direct investment (FDI) declined by 35 per cent to $1.395 billion during July-March FY21 compared to $2.15bn in the same period of last...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE rolls over $2bn loan for another year

LAHORE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday rolled over $1 billion loan which was due to be paid on April 19, for another...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Auto-financing hits record Rs285bn

Consistent consumer demand took auto-financing to a record high of Rs285 billion during March, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year or Rs66 billion....

Govt to establish centralised database of essential food items

Britain reviews core banking rules in light of Brexit

China’s market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.