HBL digitises personal loans – another win for banking in Pakistan

LAHORE: In a world that is quickly shifting to a virtual environment, everyone and everything has found a new identity. HBL’s advanced digital solutions are playing a major role in Pakistan with regards to how we see and experience financial services.
Currently, this banking giant is revolutionising loans by digitising the personal loan application and disbursal process.
Previously the idea of loans brought forth thoughts and associations that orbited massive debt, endless paperwork, inevitable borrowing of large sums of money to cater to weddings, medical bills for a critical illness, and education.
HBL’s PersonalLoan service is quickly vaporizing the former identity that loans had, now being seen as instant solutions to the needs we have in the 21st century. With HBL Mobile app, a customer can apply and get their personal loan application approved within a minute and get instant disbursement into their accounts allowing them to go on and purchase a phone, laptop, smart watch, TV, anything else they might need, without even having to visit the bank or submitting any paperwork.
Companies like HBL are indeed helping shape a frictionless digital future where we no longer have to wait or ignore our priorities while making life instant, convenient and paperless.
We look forward to more revolutionary solutions like HBL PersonalLoan via HBL Mobile that continues to support the digitised world we live in today.
HBL digital personal Loan only I get 1 time? I used 1 time but 2nd time I cant get that facility. Why
How u can apply persnol loan?
Hi sir
I need loan how I appy
Yas I need loan
03018782532
Yes I need loan?
No option available in HBL app please guide
Mara loan repeat ho Chuka h or abhe chal raha h y loan is condition m muj ko 2bara repeat ho skta h
I want Mobile app loan plz guaid me
I want mobile app loan.
How can i apply
I need loan for kids paying fee
I need loan about 10 lac
Yes I need lone
Yes I need loun
Mara pass kye security and garnti ni ha . Kya muja bussness k lya loan ml skta ha