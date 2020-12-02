Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

HBL digitises personal loans – another win for banking in Pakistan

Sponsored Content
By Sponsored Content

LAHORE: In a world that is quickly shifting to a virtual environment, everyone and everything has found a new identity. HBL’s advanced digital solutions are playing a major role in Pakistan with regards to how we see and experience financial services.

Currently, this banking giant is revolutionising loans by digitising the personal loan application and disbursal process.

Previously the idea of loans brought forth thoughts and associations that orbited massive debt, endless paperwork, inevitable borrowing of large sums of money to cater to weddings, medical bills for a critical illness, and education.

HBL’s PersonalLoan service is quickly vaporizing the former identity that loans had, now being seen as instant solutions to the needs we have in the 21st century. With HBL Mobile app, a customer can apply and get their personal loan application approved within a minute and get instant disbursement into their accounts allowing them to go on and purchase a phone, laptop, smart watch, TV, anything else they might need, without even having to visit the bank or submitting any paperwork.

Companies like HBL are indeed helping shape a frictionless digital future where we no longer have to wait or ignore our priorities while making life instant, convenient and paperless.

We look forward to more revolutionary solutions like HBL PersonalLoan via HBL Mobile that continues to support the digitised world we live in today.

Previous articleCabinet approves $150m, sets criteria to procure Covid vaccine
Next articleBiden says will not kill Phase 1 trade deal with China immediately: NYT
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

17 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR forms body to simplify tax return form

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday constituted a committee for simplification of income tax return form for Tax Year 2021. According to a...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM Imran lauds diaspora for remitting over $2bn for 6th straight month

'Remittances surge 25pc YoY during July-Dec FY21, highest half-year growth in 14 years'
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to curtail tobacco lobby’s influence in legislation

ISLAMABAD: The government should take strict measures to curtail the influence of tobacco lobby in legislative affairs and avoid giving tax benefits to multinational...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Punjab govt approves five development schemes worth Rs4.6bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP)-Punjab has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4.592 billion. The schemes were...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shell ties up with K-Electric to set up charging points for electric vehicles

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric Limited (KE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM orders strict action against sugar hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered strict action against those involved in profiteering and hoarding of sugar across the country. Chairing a meeting on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LeT leader Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to...

Hundreds of inmates suffering from Covid-19: Report

Five bikes set on fire as commuters, protesters clash in Karachi

US delegation visits GHQ for strategic level defence dialogue

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.