Govt to appoint Nadeem Lodhi as ZTBL board chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to appoint Nadeem Lodhi as the chairman of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Board of Directors (BoD).

Sources told this that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked the federal cabinet to approve the appointment of nine members of ZTBL board, including Lodhi.

Other members of the board include Akar A Jaffer from Sindh, Syed Javed from KP, Farhan Malik from Punjab, Zaigham Mahmood from Punjab, Harris M Chaudhry from the federal capital, Hassan Ali Chainio from Sindh while ZTBI president and joint secretary Finance Division would join as ex-officio officers.

The bank’s board was dysfunctional due to the absence of a required number of members for the last three years.

As per rules, the bank shall have a board consisting of a president, chairman and not less than five and not more than seven other members as per the law.

The MoF has proposed to appoint these members and chairman for a term of three years.