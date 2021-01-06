Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Career counseling

Students should have ideas about their fields and studies. Being a student we should have rights to know about career counseling and the need of career counseling. In Pakistan you can find more than 2000 fields in universities but still people are not aware of fields except Engineering, medical and English literature. Because we are not having good innovative teachers to give us a good way for our career. Mostly, students go back to their parents perspective about fields. If parents say go into the field of medical they run behind. Mostly, students are not achieving their goals because they are not interested in their fields. In our schools teachers say that just reading, writing and memorizing does not give us a good way of learning. Our teachers are not that much innovative.

I question to Government why they do not check the creativity of teachers just take test. And some of them get jobs without a degree because of politicians.

M Irfan 

Hub

