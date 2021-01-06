Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Remand of cops in Islamabad youth murder case extended

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended for another seven days the physical remand of the five policemen accused of the murder of a young man.

Usama Nadeem, 21, was killed last week after police opened fire at his vehicle for not stopping despite repeated signals and a long car pursuit. The shots, police said, were instead received by Nadeem who died on the spot.

The accused were arrested the following day a public outcry and a judicial inquiry was ordered by Islamabad chief commissioner Amer Ahmed Ali to ascertain the facts.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested the court to extend the remand period for 12 days.

The judge asked if the weapons used in the killing had been recovered. At this, the IO said weapons were seized and empty shells of the bullets have also been recovered.

He further said a JIT has also been formed to investigate the incident.

The court inquired as to how many bullets hit the deceased. To this, the IO said that five bullets hit the man from behind and one from the front.

The court asked if there were any bullet marks on the car’s seat. “I didn’t see any,” the IO responded. The judge expressed his displeasure at the IO for not taking pictures of the crime scene. The court asked if this meant that the IO is colluding with the accused.

In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed the youth was killed after “proper planning” which was an act of terrorism.

Satti said his son had a quarrel with officials of Islamabad police a day earlier following which they had threa­tened him with dire consequences.

On January 2, at aro­und 2:00 am, Nadeem had gone to drop his friend in H-11. When he was returning, the police officials intercepted his car, the FIR said, adding that they then fired at him from all sides, which resulted in his death.

The case was registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to officials at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where the body was brought, Nadeem was brought dead by police officials at about 2:37 am.

During the autopsy, the body was found having 11 wounds, including six bullet injuries, the deceased’s relatives said.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family who first took it to their home in G-13/2 and later reached Srinagar Highway where the body was placed on the road and staged a protest against the police.

Previous articleSix of a family die from gas leak
Next articleNext Senate chairman to be from PTI: Sarwar
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Counsel seeks to release Briton acquitted in Daniel Pearl’s murder

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for a Pakistan-born British national convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome 2002 killing of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Daniel Pearl...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar removed from post, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appointed

The federal government on Wednesday removed Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Aamir Zulfiqar and appointed Qazi Jamilur Rehman, a 22-grade officer of Police Service of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been forced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Promising visit, Imran urges Hazaras to bury dead miners

-- PM vows to 'never betray' public trust in him -- Imran, ministers hint at Indian involvement -- Protests spill over into Karachi, Lahore, Multan ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Urging the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan seeks custody of bodies of nationals killed in Machh carnage

ISLAMABAD: The Afghanistan government has written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), seeking the custody of the dead bodies of three...
Read more
NATIONAL

Next Senate chairman to be from PTI: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said the next chairman of Senate will be from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as, he said, the opposition...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

To ‘educate’ youth on cows, India to hold ‘cow science’ exam

NEW DELHI: India will hold a mass nationwide online “cow science” exam next month, in the latest push by the Hindu nationalist government to...

PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Promising visit, Imran urges Hazaras to bury dead miners

Afghanistan seeks custody of bodies of nationals killed in Machh carnage

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.