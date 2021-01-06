Remand of cops in Islamabad youth murder case extended

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended for another seven days the physical remand of the five policemen accused of the murder of a young man.

Usama Nadeem, 21, was killed last week after police opened fire at his vehicle for not stopping despite repeated signals and a long car pursuit. The shots, police said, were instead received by Nadeem who died on the spot.

The accused were arrested the following day a public outcry and a judicial inquiry was ordered by Islamabad chief commissioner Amer Ahmed Ali to ascertain the facts.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested the court to extend the remand period for 12 days.

The judge asked if the weapons used in the killing had been recovered. At this, the IO said weapons were seized and empty shells of the bullets have also been recovered.

He further said a JIT has also been formed to investigate the incident.

The court inquired as to how many bullets hit the deceased. To this, the IO said that five bullets hit the man from behind and one from the front.

The court asked if there were any bullet marks on the car’s seat. “I didn’t see any,” the IO responded. The judge expressed his displeasure at the IO for not taking pictures of the crime scene. The court asked if this meant that the IO is colluding with the accused.

In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed the youth was killed after “proper planning” which was an act of terrorism.

Satti said his son had a quarrel with officials of Islamabad police a day earlier following which they had threa­tened him with dire consequences.

On January 2, at aro­und 2:00 am, Nadeem had gone to drop his friend in H-11. When he was returning, the police officials intercepted his car, the FIR said, adding that they then fired at him from all sides, which resulted in his death.

The case was registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to officials at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where the body was brought, Nadeem was brought dead by police officials at about 2:37 am.

During the autopsy, the body was found having 11 wounds, including six bullet injuries, the deceased’s relatives said.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family who first took it to their home in G-13/2 and later reached Srinagar Highway where the body was placed on the road and staged a protest against the police.