Pakistan urges UN, EU to ensure Asiya Andrabi’s release

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approached the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union (EU) to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader Asiya Andrabi who remains incarcerated in Indian infamous Tihar Jalil.

At his weekly news briefing on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian authorities have put Andrabi on trial on trumped up charges, deliberately accelerated the tribal and set aside due process, reflecting malicious intent with clear indications of looming judicial murder.

The spokesperson said that India’s blatant attempts to portray the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris as terrorism and to prosecute its leaders through concocted cases is a clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions and international human rights law.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, Pakistan has urged to develop common strategies and plans to find just solutions for complex and protracted challenges, including the conflicts of Kashmir and Palestine.

According to a statement, a Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the world body, Mohammad Aamir Khan told the UN Security Council that foreign occupation, intervention and aggression have led to untold suffering for millions in the Muslim world. He said that peoples of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, continue to struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and the end of foreign occupation.

Amir also asked the OIC to play an important role to apprise the international community of the legitimate concerns of the Muslim world, including the resurgence of Islamophobia.

