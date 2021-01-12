Affordable housing for public is a priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed the housing ministry to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time period.

The prime minster expressed these views in a meeting with Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, who called on him, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) media wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the premier in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.

According to the press release, the prime minister appreciated the progress on the federal employees housing projects.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Housing Amjad Ali had appreciated the incentives announced by PM Imran.

He had said that it would give a boom to construction industry as well as creating job opportunities for the locals.

In a statement, Ali had said, under the subsidy plan of the prime minister, the government would not collect tax more than five and seven per cent on 5 marla and 10 marla houses respectively for next five years, adding the PM also gave 90 per cent reduction in taxes in housing projects for low income group of society.

In December last year, PM Imran had announced that the federal government had set aside Rs30 billion in subsidies for low-cost housing schemes in the country.

The first 100,000 houses would get a grant of Rs300,000 per house to lower their costs.

There are 186 construction projects currently registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he had announced in a televised address.

Banks have set aside Rs378 billion for construction activity till December 2021, he had added.