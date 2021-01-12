CTD arrests alleged terrorists in DG Khan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists from Dera Ghazi Khan area of the province

According to the CTD, who had been acting on a tip, the law enforcement team raided the hideout of the alleged terrorists and arrested both of them.

“The arrested accused wanted to target religious places,” the spokesman said, adding that explosive material and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The CTD has been involved in foiling terror-related activities in Punjab and, in one such attempt, the force claimed to have busted a major terror module in the Rajanpur district of the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, they carried out a raid in Rajanpur district and arrested five terrorists, who have been identified as Aijaz, Sagheer, Jabir, Anwar, and Kamran.

“We have recovered a suicide vest, hand grenade, and huge cache of weapons from their possession,” the spokesman said