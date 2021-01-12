Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

CTD arrests alleged terrorists in DG Khan

News Desk
By News Desk

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists from Dera Ghazi Khan area of the province

According to the CTD, who had been acting on a tip, the law enforcement team raided the hideout of the alleged terrorists and arrested both of them.

“The arrested accused wanted to target religious places,” the spokesman said, adding that explosive material and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The CTD has been involved in foiling terror-related activities in Punjab and, in one such attempt, the force claimed to have busted a major terror module in the Rajanpur district of the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, they carried out a raid in Rajanpur district and arrested five terrorists, who have been identified as Aijaz, Sagheer, Jabir, Anwar, and Kamran.

“We have recovered a suicide vest, hand grenade, and huge cache of weapons from their possession,” the spokesman said

Previous articleMinor girl raped, killed in Khairpur: Police
Next articleEpaper – January 12 ISB 2021
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minor girl raped, killed in Khairpur: Police

KHAIRPUR: A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth city of Khairpur district on Monday. Police told...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan in a fix, hopefuls lobbying for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a fix over the long list of hopefuls lobbying for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets for the upcoming...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on the law and order in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, COAS, ISI chief vow to avenge Mach victims

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership of the country has vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the killing of Hazara coal miners...
Read more
NATIONAL

5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other cities of central Punjab on Monday; luckily, no loss of life or property was reported. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

ISLAMABAD: A five-day polio immunisation drive commenced across the country on Monday with a target to vaccinate over 40.1 million children against the crippling disease. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minor girl raped, killed in Khairpur: Police

KHAIRPUR: A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth city of Khairpur district on Monday. Police told...

PM Imran Khan in a fix, hopefuls lobbying for Senate polls

Imran Khan

PM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest

PM, COAS, ISI chief vow to avenge Mach victims

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.