Minor girl raped, killed in Khairpur: Police

By TLTP

KHAIRPUR: A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth city of Khairpur district on Monday.

Police told media that the minor girl had been subjected to rape before being murdered.

The body of the girl was found from a forest by the police officials. The victim’s body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier in September, in a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Khairpur, five alleged culprits had kidnapped a woman with her three children and gang-raped her. The incident had transpired in the Sobho Dero Police jurisdiction where a woman, with her three children, was allegedly abducted by five culprits who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim had said that other than kidnapping and gang-rape, the five alleged culprits tortured her as well. However, the Khairpur woman had said that in spite of her complaint to the police, the suspects still roamed freely while police did not act.

