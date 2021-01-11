Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan in a fix, hopefuls lobbying for Senate polls

Avatar
By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a fix over the long list of hopefuls lobbying for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets for the upcoming Senate polls as the ruling party is set to bag around 20-23 seats in the Senate polls.

The numerical strength of the ruling PTI in National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies suggests that, if carefully planned, the PTI could manage to win around 30 Senate seats in the upcoming election.

Currently, the PTI has 15 members in the upper house. Out of the total 15, seven members of the Senate will retire in March. The party may be able to elect some 22-23 new senators.

It is likely to get the biggest numerical boost from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab Assemblies. The PTI could also secure a share of seats from the Sindh and Balochistan legislatures, in proportion to the number of its provincial lawmakers.

According to the sources in the PTI, political and business bigwigs have started lobbying for the PTI tickets. Among the ticket hopefuls are Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Shibli Faraz, Malik Amin Aslam, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Saifullah Niazi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Javed Ashraf Qazi, Arshad Dad, Dr Zarqa and many others.

Following the announcement of the Senate election in the second month of 2021, candidates have begun a campaign to reach out to top government officials and dignitaries for tickets.

According to sources, the retired senators contesting the elections have started vying for the party tickets in their respective political parties. Similarly, some retired senators are lobbying in the party to become senators again.

According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar’s brother has started considering contesting Senate elections.

From South Punjab, PTI’s main political leaders, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen, have also started thinking about their close associates.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to emerge as the second largest party with 19 seats and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the third largest party with 18 seats. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is likely to become the fourth largest party with 12 seats.

Due to non-election of four seats in erstwhile FATA, the upper house will be reduced to 100 seats.

According to the report, 52 senators, including Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Sherry Rehman will complete their term on March 11, 2021.

The PML-N would face the greatest loss as it would lose 17 senators. Similarly, seven senators of PPP will retire. Four senators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will retire from Sindh, while two senators of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will retire.

Previous articlePM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on the law and order in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, COAS, ISI chief vow to avenge Mach victims

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership of the country has vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the killing of Hazara coal miners...
Read more
NATIONAL

5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other cities of central Punjab on Monday; luckily, no loss of life or property was reported. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

ISLAMABAD: A five-day polio immunisation drive commenced across the country on Monday with a target to vaccinate over 40.1 million children against the crippling disease. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has asked the federal cabinet to declare the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore's commercial banking circle as a police station...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet likely to approve nomination of additional secretaries as board directors of eight companies

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has asked the federal cabinet to approve the nomination of two additional secretaries (admin & policy) as ex-officio directors on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company...

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

LWMC fails to provide clean environment to people of Lahore

Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.