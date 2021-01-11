PM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on the law and order in the country in the wake of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest in Islamabad.

According to details, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is being tasked to lead the committee, which would also include Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

A notification issued by the PM Office said that the committee would monitor the law and order and protests being held in Islamabad.

According to sources, the committee was formed in the wake of the PDM’s protest in Islamabad and it would be entitled to hold talks with the protesters. The committee would convey minute-by-minute details to the Prime Minister regarding the law and order.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran on January 5 directed authorities not to create any hurdle in the protest movement of the PDM.

The PM allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and also directed the interior minister not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarters in Islamabad. He said that the opposition may exercise its right to protest.