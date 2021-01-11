Sign inSubscribe
PM, COAS, ISI chief vow to avenge Mach victims

By Staff Report
QUETTA, PAKISTAN, JAN 05: Relatives and community members of Hazara Community sit along with dead bodies that were killed in terrorists attack at Mach area of Balochistan, during a protest demonstration, in Quetta on Tuesday, January 05, 2021. Hundreds of members of Pakistanís ethnic Hazara community have held a protest against the killing of 10 coal miners in a targeted attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan, refusing to bury their dead until the government meets their demands. (Sami Khan/PPI Images).

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership of the country has vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the killing of Hazara coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan.

The statement comes after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, according to an official statement issued by the PM Office.

The unfortunate Mach incident was highly condemned during the meeting and it was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The meeting discussed the national security situation in detail.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) also came under discussion.

The regional franchise of the Daesh terrorist group, which is operating out of Afghanistan’s lawless border regions, claimed responsibility for the Mach massacre.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that a large-scale operation against terrorists has been commenced in Balochistan. “A large-scale operation has been commenced against terrorists as the enemies of the country are behind the latest wave of terrorism,” said the minister. He said that the anti-state elements want to divide the nation on sectarian and ethnic bases, besides carrying out terrorist activities in an organised way.

Langove said that the province is currently at a war zone and action will be taken at the site where terrorists are present.

Staff Report

