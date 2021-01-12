Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Hearing in money laundering case against Sharif family

By INP

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz appeared in an accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday in the money laundering case involving the members of the Sharif family.

On court’s query, Sharif complained about the medical board, saying they did not send him the report about his check-up done a few days ago.

Talking about the 2007 Chiniot mines project. “I saved Rs600 billion in that project which is very important [to remember],” he said. “The NAB might be right in saying it had saved the money but I was the first one who tried to save the loss to the government coffer.”

“The first phase of the project was worth Rs640 billion. The savings which I made belonged to this nation. The NAB should thank me for saving the public money,” he added. At this, the judge intervened: “I am not hearing this [mines] case. When the opportunity comes you can appear before the relevant court and tell the judge about it.”

During the last hearing, Sharif told the court that the Chiniot mineral reserves were estimated at over $4 billion. He had said the current value of the reserves is 640 billion dollars.

He said work on the first phase was underway and added his efforts led to the reserves being handed back to Punjab which would led to the annulment of its debts and an end to poverty in the province.

