ATC extends remand of policemen in Islamabad youth murder case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the physical remand of the five Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) officials in connection with the extra-judicial murder of a young man.

Usama Nadeem, 21, was killed on January 2 after police opened fire at his vehicle for not stopping despite repeated signals and a long car pursuit. The shots, police said, were instead received by Nadeem who died on the spot.

The following day, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad approved a three-day physical remand of the policemen.

The accused were presented before the court as ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas resumed the hearing. The investigation officer in the case sought to extend the remand period by five days.

He sought custody of the suspects to record their statement under Section 364 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Accepting his request, the court granted a five-day extension in the remand.

During the hearing, the judge asked the IO about the progress thus far made in the investigation, to which the latter replied that the accused have confessed to the crime.

He quoted the accused as saying that an innocent man “lost his life because of their fault”.

The case was registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed the youth was killed after “proper planning” which was an act of terrorism.

Satti said his son had a quarrel with officials of Islamabad police a day earlier following which they had threa­tened him with dire consequences.

On January 2, at aro­und 2:00 am, Nadeem had gone to drop his friend in H-11. When he was returning, the police officials intercepted his car, the FIR said, adding that they then fired at him from all sides, which resulted in his death.

Staff Report

