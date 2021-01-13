Sign inSubscribe
World

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Avatar
By Agencies

GHAZIABAD: Indian farmers burnt copies of the government’s new agricultural laws on Wednesday, pressing on with their protest against the reforms despite a decision by the Supreme Court to postpone implementation while their grievances are heard.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies this, saying the legislation is required to reform an agricultural sector beset by waste.

At several protest sites on Wednesday, farmers threw copies of the three new laws on bonfires lit for the Hindu Lohri mid-winter festival.

“These laws are not in farmers’ interests,” said Gursevak Singh, 32, one of the protesters involved in the burning at a protest site in Ghaziabad, a satellite city of New Delhi.

“We want the government to use their brains and repeal these laws.”

Unrest among India’s estimated 150 million farmers represents one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule since his Bharatiya Janata Party won a second term in power in 2019.

One of the BJP’s coalition partners resigned when the laws were first introduced in September, and the issue risks uniting India’s often-fractioned opposition.

India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of the laws while a four-member committee looks into the protesters’ grievances.

But farm leaders have refused to cooperate with the committee and say they will intensify their protests, including around Republic Day celebrations in the capital later this month.

“We expect to mobilise up to two million farmers across the country on January 26,” Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, one of the main farm unions, told Reuters.

Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is “no question” of this happening.

Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock. The two sides are next due to meet on Friday.

Previous articleFawad for training students as per future market needs
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Kuwait’s cabinet submits resignation in standoff with parliament

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah presented the resignation of his cabinet to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before the premier was...
Read more
World

‘Safest place in Washington’ no more. A reporter’s disbelief

WASHINGTON: I still can’t stop watching the videos. There are so many of them, each with new clues about what happened a week ago today...
Read more
World

Indonesia confident on finding second ‘black box’ of crashed plane

JAKARTA: Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly...
Read more
World

Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

LONDON: British billionaire and The Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday. David and...
Read more
World

Israel’s Netanyahu removes Trump from his Twitter banner photo

TEL AVIV: Israel Prime Benjamin Netanyahu dropped US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent...
Read more
World

India’s top court suspends implementation of new farm laws

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Tuesday temporarily put on hold the implementation of new agricultural laws and ordered the formation of an independent...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AGP says closed ballot method encourages selling of votes

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said in regard to the upcoming Senate elections that one method encourages selling of votes, while the...

Stocks breach 46,000 level on soaring activity

Killers of cop on polio duty arrested: KP police chief

Ministry of IT to implement national helpline

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.