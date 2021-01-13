Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Fawad for training students as per future market needs

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has stressed the need for training university students as per the requirement of future job market.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday, the federal minister said that the future of any country is attached with universities, as they have an important role in bringing change.

“We are moving towards electric vehicles; therefore, modern training techniques must be taught to people to excel in this field,” he stated. “We will have to focus on our human resource development and create opportunities of progress.”

Separately, Fawad Chaudhry announced that a memorandum has been signed between Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation, following which ‘e-sports’ will get an official sports status. “If you are interested in video games, get ready as new opportunities are waiting for you,” he wrote on Twitter.

In November last year, Fawad Chaudhry had announced a special programme of animation and video games to encourage young people to be part of the multi-billion dollar gaming industry.

Previous articlePunjab govt to crackdown on middlemen hampering sugar trade
TLTP

