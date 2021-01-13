Sign inSubscribe
Punjab govt arrests middlemen, others hampering sugar trade

By APP

LAHORE: As many as 71 middlemen involved in the illegal purchase of sugar have been arrested across Punjab, while 266 illegal weighing machines have been sealed, whereas 164 cases have been registered and fines worth Rs320,000 have been issued to the culprits.

This was revealed in a special meeting presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday. The meeting was convened to review issues of sugarcane growers.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik lamented that middlemen exploited farmers through purchasing sugarcane at half price, adding that the government would protect the rights of farmers at all costs.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to sugarcane crushing season, besides the availability and prices of essential items.

Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the right decision to import wheat as it had helped lower flour prices.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal stressed that prior planning should be done regarding the production of fruits, vegetables and their demand and supply.

He said that all possible steps would be put in place to ensure the provision of essential items at fixed prices.

APP

