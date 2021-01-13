Killers of cop on polio duty arrested: KP police chief

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday said the police have arrested the killers of the policeman gunned down in Karak district of the province a day earlier.

Constable Junaidullah Khan was on security duty with a polio vaccination team in the remote town of Latumbar when attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on them. As a result, Khan was killed on the spot.

A local police official, speaking on condition of anonymity said the attack took place at 10:10 am.

“Our constable Junaidullah was on polio security duty […] in the area of Latumbar. The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on him, and the polio vaccination team was in the van,” said the official.

No one else was hurt in the attack, and the vaccination drive continues in the area.

Abbasi said that immediately after the incident, he contacted a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police to trace the attackers.