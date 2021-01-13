Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Pakistan takes lead in adopting SDG 2030 agenda: UN report

Avatar
By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken the lead in adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), becoming one of the first countries in the world to take up their pledge to transform lives and protect the planet, said a report of United Nations Sustainable Development Framework for Pakistan (UNSDF).
The United Nations is committed to working with the government of Pakistan with a grass roots level approach reaching people of Pakistan and making a lasting contribution to national development priorities.
It also reaffirms its goal to take forward the principle of “leaving no one behind” and to improve the living conditions of all the people in the country, especially the most vulnerable, marginalised and disadvantaged factions of the society, the report said.
Keeping in view the emerging scale of Pakistan’s economic growth, the report had termed it inclusive that benefits all people. It added that the economic growth of the country owing to its trajectory had the potential to ensure social development equitable; where women and men, boys and girls, and transgender individuals could fulfill their potential with dignity and equality of opportunity.
The report states that with the government’s targeted and all-inclusive policies all people would have access to quality services; where natural and cultural resources were safeguarded. Moreover, with a sustainable development and rising economic growth good governance was supreme to be ensured in the country along with rule of law and where development was not just about today, but also about meeting the needs of future generations, report added.

Previous articlePresident for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people
Next articleEpaper – January 13 ISB 2021
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities. The president was talking to National Vocational and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prices and availability of wheat, flour satisfy Buzdar

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the prices and availability of wheat and flour stocks, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab is...
Read more
NATIONAL

WhatsApp users in KP move to Telegram, Signal over privacy concerns

PESHAWAR: The WhatsApp users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are switching to Telegram and Signal apps for messages and voice calls as they are not ready...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate debates rights of provinces, presidential ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday debated about the provincial rights guaranteed in the Constitution and the presidential ordinance regarding the islands of Balochistan and Sindh. Taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Centre takes back control of major hospitals of Karachi, Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the takeover of three major hospitals in Karachi and one in Lahore. Through the notification, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petroleum division facilitates two main culprits of petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: Instead of taking action against the main culprits of petrol crisis in June last year, the petroleum division has allowed incumbent Director General (DG)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities. The president was talking to National Vocational and...

Prices and availability of wheat, flour satisfy Buzdar

WhatsApp users in KP move to Telegram, Signal over privacy concerns

Senate debates rights of provinces, presidential ordinance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.