President for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities.

The president was talking to National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Chairman Syed Javed Hassan on Tuesday.

The president asked the NAVTTC to design special training modules for differently-abled people and provide them with skilled-based training so that they could contribute to the development of society. He emphasised the need for financial inclusion of persons with disabilities as well as bringing them into the mainstream education system.

He said that the financial and educational inclusion of differently-abled people, who constitute almost 15 per cent of the country’s population, was a major challenge and it was the shared responsibility of society to play its role for their welfare by providing them skills and jobs to make them productive citizens of the country.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the federal and provincial governments as well as the civil society to work for the skills development of differently-abled people.

NAVTTC Chairman Hassan gave a presentation on the initiatives, taken by NAVTCC, to create an enabling environment for differently-abled people. He highlighted that plans are afoot to provide marketable skills, high-technical training and assistive technology to differently-abled people.