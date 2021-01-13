Prices and availability of wheat, flour satisfy Buzdar

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the prices and availability of wheat and flour stocks, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab is the only province where 20-kg flour bags are available at fixed rate.

The chief minister said this while talking to Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who briefed him about the departmental performance

The chief minister said that flour price has been stabilised due to the timely decisions and the government will continue to facilitate the consumers. No one will be allowed to exploit the people, he stressed.

The CM regretted that the opposition is only interested to protect its personal stakes, adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an unnatural alliance of rejected elements which have always ignored the national interest. The looters cannot deceive the people as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt, he said. Opposition’s negative role is highly deplorable and it must also realise that people cannot be served through statements, the CM added.

The senior minister stated that flour price has been stabilised as the food department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring. On the other side, the negative narrative of the PDM has been defeated and opposition should shun the politics of chaos as it has no program for the masses, he advised.

Separately, Khan said that the prices of flour across the province have come down to the lowest level in 7 months and 20-kg bag of flour is available in different cities even at less than the official price.

He added that due to the solid and integrated policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prices of wheat and flour have come down and for the first time in the month of January, these prices have reduced while usually wheat and flour are hoarded to increase the price in this month but this time the situation is different and people have got relief.

He observed that provision of quality and affordable food to the people is the top priority of the government and the Punjab Food Department and related agencies are continuously monitoring to ensure stability in wheat and flour prices.

Khan termed the reduction in flour prices as satisfactory and said that the government would continue its policy of providing relief to the people and ensure ample supply of wheat and flour in the market.