Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Prices and availability of wheat, flour satisfy Buzdar

Avatar
By TLTP

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the prices and availability of wheat and flour stocks, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab is the only province where 20-kg flour bags are available at fixed rate.
The chief minister said this while talking to Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who briefed him about the departmental performance
The chief minister said that flour price has been stabilised due to the timely decisions and the government will continue to facilitate the consumers. No one will be allowed to exploit the people, he stressed.
The CM regretted that the opposition is only interested to protect its personal stakes, adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an unnatural alliance of rejected elements which have always ignored the national interest. The looters cannot deceive the people as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt, he said. Opposition’s negative role is highly deplorable and it must also realise that people cannot be served through statements, the CM added.
The senior minister stated that flour price has been stabilised as the food department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring. On the other side, the negative narrative of the PDM has been defeated and opposition should shun the politics of chaos as it has no program for the masses, he advised.
Separately, Khan said that the prices of flour across the province have come down to the lowest level in 7 months and 20-kg bag of flour is available in different cities even at less than the official price.
He added that due to the solid and integrated policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prices of wheat and flour have come down and for the first time in the month of January, these prices have reduced while usually wheat and flour are hoarded to increase the price in this month but this time the situation is different and people have got relief.
He observed that provision of quality and affordable food to the people is the top priority of the government and the Punjab Food Department and related agencies are continuously monitoring to ensure stability in wheat and flour prices.
Khan termed the reduction in flour prices as satisfactory and said that the government would continue its policy of providing relief to the people and ensure ample supply of wheat and flour in the market.

Previous articleWhatsApp users in KP move to Telegram, Signal over privacy concerns
Next articlePresident for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan takes lead in adopting SDG 2030 agenda: UN report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken the lead in adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), becoming one...
Read more
NATIONAL

President for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities. The president was talking to National Vocational and...
Read more
NATIONAL

WhatsApp users in KP move to Telegram, Signal over privacy concerns

PESHAWAR: The WhatsApp users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are switching to Telegram and Signal apps for messages and voice calls as they are not ready...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate debates rights of provinces, presidential ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday debated about the provincial rights guaranteed in the Constitution and the presidential ordinance regarding the islands of Balochistan and Sindh. Taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Centre takes back control of major hospitals of Karachi, Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the takeover of three major hospitals in Karachi and one in Lahore. Through the notification, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petroleum division facilitates two main culprits of petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: Instead of taking action against the main culprits of petrol crisis in June last year, the petroleum division has allowed incumbent Director General (DG)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President for providing marketable skills to differently-abled people

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities. The president was talking to National Vocational and...

Prices and availability of wheat, flour satisfy Buzdar

WhatsApp users in KP move to Telegram, Signal over privacy concerns

Senate debates rights of provinces, presidential ordinance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.