Sign inSubscribe
World

Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

Avatar
By Agencies

LONDON: British billionaire and The Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday.

David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992.

The twins began their business empire with hotels and grew to include shipping and retailing.

The brothers ventured into media ownership in 1992 when they bought The European, which was followed by the purchase of The Scotsman in 1995 and Sunday Business in 1997, according to the newspaper.

“After these ventures in the publishing arena, the brothers had nurtured since the 1980s an ambition to own the Telegraph group,” The Telegraph said.

In October 2019, the Barclay family put the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers up for sale as it was assessing its multi-billion-pound business investments in the United Kingdom.

Born in 1934, London, the twins left school at the age of 14.

Previous articleEpaper – January 13 LHR 2021
Next articleIndonesia confident on finding second ‘black box’ of crashed plane
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘Safest place in Washington’ no more. A reporter’s disbelief

WASHINGTON: I still can’t stop watching the videos. There are so many of them, each with new clues about what happened a week ago today...
Read more
World

Indonesia confident on finding second ‘black box’ of crashed plane

JAKARTA: Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly...
Read more
World

Israel’s Netanyahu removes Trump from his Twitter banner photo

TEL AVIV: Israel Prime Benjamin Netanyahu dropped US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent...
Read more
World

India’s top court suspends implementation of new farm laws

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Tuesday temporarily put on hold the implementation of new agricultural laws and ordered the formation of an independent...
Read more
World

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, ‘black boxes’

JAKARTA: Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from...
Read more
World

India arrests man ‘honey trapped by ISI’

India's Crime Inspection Department (CID) has arrested a man accused of leaking sensitive information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after being lured with photos...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices gain more than 1pc after bigger-than-expected inventory draw

TOKYO: Oil prices gained more than 1pc on Wednesday, with US crude rising for a seventh day after industry data showed a bigger than...

Broadsheet’s revelation of grand scale money laundering ‘tip of iceberg’: Imran

‘Safest place in Washington’ no more. A reporter’s disbelief

Indonesia confident on finding second ‘black box’ of crashed plane

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.