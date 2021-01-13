Senate debates rights of provinces, presidential ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday debated about the provincial rights guaranteed in the Constitution and the presidential ordinance regarding the islands of Balochistan and Sindh.

Taking part in the debate, newly-elected Senator Nushrat Shaheen of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said the incumbent government has inherited power, gas and inflation crisis. She called for provision of gas facility to the divisional headquarters on priority basis.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said the government has also taken loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lending agencies. He added that the ordinances were promulgated despite the presence of parliament.

“There is hike in the prices of essential commodities, including sugar, flour, edible oil and medicines. The government should take steps to reduce the prices and give respite to the poor people,” he said.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the government should take measures to provide relief to the masses, besides giving friendly environment to the industrialists and traders.

Referring to the energy problems, she claimed that the PML-N regime had set up power plants in record time. She also alleged that the opposition members are being victimised.

Senator Abida Azeem of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) said her party and supporters would continue to raise voice for the supremacy of Constitution.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the PPP and the PML-N were the enemies of the country and its people, as they did nothing while in power for decades.

“What the two parties have done for the development of Balochistan and Sindh,” he questioned.

Mohsin said the country’s exports have witnessed sharp increase owing to the prudent policies of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The factories, which remained closed for years, have again resumed their operations. “Made in Pakistan” products are being used in the developed countries, he claimed.

“The construction, automobile and textile industries, which are booming again, would help generate thousands of employment opportunities. The PTI government would make Pakistan a real “Asian Tiger” country,” he added.