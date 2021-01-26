‘Word Bank pledges $2bn for Punjab uplift’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, during his meeting with CM Usman Buzdar, discussed about investing $2 billion in five important areas, including girls’ education, clean & green Pakistan and governance standards.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference flanked by Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak at the DGPR Office on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous said that the World Bank would assist the provincial government in overcoming problems related to tourism, education and health sectors. “Elimination of corruption is only possible through e-governance and the government is effectively pursuing the Digital Punjab vision, he added.

On Senate elections, the special assistant said that the miserable condition of opposition members clearly showed that the PTI would win the Senate poll with a big margin, adding that PM Imran Khan does not want to repeat the past practice of floor-crossing in Senate election, which is why the use of ‘show of hand’ has been demanded by him.

Dr Firdous maintained that the PML-N politics is filled with the practice of corruption and that the corrupt are facing the consequences of their past misdeeds. She said that Shehbaz Sharif is in jail not for patriotism but for corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Husnain said that the government has implemented a comprehensive strategy for development of livestock sector and efforts are being made to improve the performance of livestock department. “It is our good luck that PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar are focusing on livestock on priority basis,” he added.