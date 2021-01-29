Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR issues draft rules for clearance of import, export consignments

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued draft rules for the clearance of import and export consignments at border customs stations.

The FBR issued SRO 103(I)/2021, dated January 25, 2021, to propose a new sub-chapter XVI to Customs Rules, 2001, for clearance of imports and exports at border customs stations.

According to draft rules, following are the procedures for clearance of goods at border customs stations for imports:

The person-in-charge of the vehicle carrying imported goods on arrival into Pakistan shall deliver the import manifest in the form, as prescribed in these rules, to the gate-in-officer. On receipt of import manifest, the gate-in-officer shall enter the data of import manifest against the relevant IGM.

Copies of the import manifest shall be given to the representative of FC and the terminal operator at the zero-line, wherein a terminal operator is functioning.

After recording of import manifest information, the gate-in-officer shall process the gate-in of the vehicle and goods in the system on real-time basis. Subsequently, the importer or his authorized representative shall file goods declaration against the index number already generated in the system for prescribed customs processing.

After completion of customs processing of goods declaration, including payment of leviable duty and taxes and on receiving authorization from the Pakistan Customs computerized System (PCCS), the terminal officer shall electronically assign vehicle and cargo to the Gate-out-officer for electronic gate-out in the system.

Upon receiving the authorization in the PCCS, the gate-out office shall record gate-out events in the system.

According to draft rules, following are the procedures for clearance of goods at border customs stations for exports:

The exporter or his authorised representative shall file export goods declaration against the vehicle and goods meant for exports, before the vehicle enters the border custom station.

After the filing of export goods declaration by exporter or his authorized representative, the information shall be verified by the gate-in officer. The gate-in officer shall record the gate-in event in the system.

After completion of processing, the GD will be out-of-charged and a message will be sent to the terminal operator. After receiving a message from the PCCS, the terminal officer shall assign the vehicle and cargo to the cross border officer for electronic cross-border in the system.

The cross-border officer shall record the confirmation of export in the system, after physically verifying export cargo at the terminal/station exit gate, and shall generate system based three copies of “Cross-border authorization” to be collected at the zero-line by the officials of Customs, FC and terminal operator respectively, to ensure cross border of the vehicle and cargo.

After filing of IGM or EGM, no amendment shall be allowed. In case of any human error, the rectification shall be allowed with the approval of an officer not below the rank of Additional Collector of the concerned MCC (Appraisement & Facilitation).

The procedure provided in the sub-chapter for import, export and other customs processes shall mutatis mutandis apply herein:

Provided that in case any land customs station does not possess complete infrastructure, facilities or any required components for implementing all provisions relating to Customs Computerized System, the collector may order such modification in any provision as may be deemed necessary under intimation to the Board, till such time all required facilities and components become available.

Everyday in the morning, Customs, FC and terminal operators shall reconcile all the import manifests of the all incoming vehicles of the previous day with a system generated list that GDs have been filed for all incoming vehicles. In case, GD is not filed within forty eight hours of the arrival of the vehicle, the reasons may be ascertained by the Customs for late filing of GD including verification of location of the vehicle inside the custom station or terminal.

At the end of the day, all cross-border authorizations collected by customs authorities as well by FC & terminal operators shall be re- reconciled to ensure that all the requisite transport units which were issued gate-passes have crossed the border.

The daily imports and exports statements reconciled jointly shall be countersigned by the concerned Assistant/Deputy Collector of the Enforcement. While, the Directorate of Transit Trade shall conduct the reconciliation of transit cargo and empty containers as per mechanism given under the rules.

In case of any discrepancy, the incharge of Custom station will initiate action under the relevant provision of the Customs Act, 1969.

A weekly summary of reconciliation shall be forwarded to the respective Collector/Director to apprise them updated.

All concerned authorities i.e., Customs, FC and terminal operators shall keep the original record of import manifests and cross-border authorizations for a period of five years and to be made available if required by Custom authorities.

Previous articleParliamentary body outlays seven-year agricultural growth strategy
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Parliamentary body outlays seven-year agricultural growth strategy

‘The overarching objective is to achieve agriculture growth rate of 7.5pc per annum by FY2027-28 through integrated market-based value chains’
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP traders lament imposition of visa condition on Afghanistan-bound transporters

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the imposition of a new visa/passport condition on drivers carrying Afghanistan-bound...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

President Alvi directs FBR to recover Rs14.4m in bogus tax refunds case

Dr Alvi upholds FTO's decision against the irregularities committed by FBR field formations in registering, processing, sanctioning and issuing sales tax refunds to fake registered persons during 2012-13
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to receive 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine on Sunday, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament was informed on Friday that the federal cabinet has approved $1.5 billion agreements that were signed with...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pilot, five CAA officers arrested in fake licence scandal

A pilot and five officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the pilots' fake licence...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

OGRA proposes up to Rs12 hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to go up yet again from February 1, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to receive 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine on Sunday, Senate...

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament was informed on Friday that the federal cabinet has approved $1.5 billion agreements that were signed with...

New Toyota tech unit promises world’s safest drive

Pilot, five CAA officers arrested in fake licence scandal

OGRA proposes up to Rs12 hike in fuel prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.